‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu joins ‘Barbie’ cast alongside Margot Robbie

Simu Liu, star of Marvel‘s new movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, is set to appear in the upcoming Barbie film.

The new film, directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), will star Margot Robbie in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling taking on the character of Ken.

News of Liu’s involvement was reported by Deadline, though there is no indication yet of exactly what role he will play in the film.

Others confirmed for the film include American Ferrera (Superstore) in a role that is also currently unidentified.

Gerwig wrote the film’s script with Noah Baumbach, with Robbie and Tom Ackerley set to procuce the film alongside Robbie Brenner and David Heyman, with executive production coming from LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz.

Reviewing Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, NME wrote: “Like so many MCU movies, Shang-Chi slightly overbakes its action-packed climax, but Cretton peppers the overwhelming visual effects with some sneaky sprinkles of levity. It all adds up to a smart and satisfying superhero romp that suggests Marvel is nowhere near ready to relinquish its hold on the genre.”

Elsewhere, Margot Robbie said last summer that she has no plans to reprise her legendary role as Harley Quinn in the future.

The actor played the DC villain in recent James Gunn film The Suicide Squad, having previously portrayed her in 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds Of Prey.

However, Robbie has admitted that she needs a break from the role, and that she is in the dark on when she will return.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”