Sharon Stone says she lost custody of her son because of ‘Basic Instinct’ scene

Sharon Stone has said she lost custody of her eldest son due to an explicit scene in Basic Instinct.

The actor, who played Catherine Tramell in the 1992 thriller opposite Michael Douglas, claimed the role was “weaponised against her” in the custody battle for Roan, who she adopted with her then husband Phil Bronstein in 2000.

Speaking on the Table For Two podcast, Stone said: “I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child, my tiny little boy: ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie.”

In a famous scene from the film, Stone’s character uncrosses her legs during a police interrogation and shows she isn’t wearing any underwear.

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of a child,” she added. “Are you kidding?”

Stone said losing custody of her child had a major impact on her health. “I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart. It broke my heart.”

The actor was granted visitation rights in 2008. After Roan, she went on to adopt two more sons, Laird and Quinn, in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Since 2018, she has lived with all three sons in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier this year, Stone spoke out about misogyny in Hollywood and praised her Casino co-stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.