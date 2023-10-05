Sharon Stone says she suffers from seizures if she doesn’t get eight hours of sleep a night

Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffers from seizures if she doesn’t get eight hours of sleep a night.

The Basic Instinct star was given a one percent chance of survival after she suffered a bleed on her brain in 2001. The actress has been taking medication ever since, but admits she’s lost out on a lot of work due to her condition.

“I’ve become more comfortable with publicly saying what’s really happened to me now,’ she told People magazine. “For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don’t have seizures. So I’m a disability hire, and because of that I don’t get hired a lot. These are the things that I’ve been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now.

After suffering a bleed on the brain, Stone often found herself “stuttering” and not “seeing correctly”, as well as experiencing some memory loss.

Stone also touched on her divorce from Phil Bronstein in 2001, admitting that she had “lost everything”.

She said: ‘I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.

“I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Stone peviously revealed that Michael Douglas earned $13 million more than her for being cast in Basic Instinct.

As per UniLad, the actress divulged the information at the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch in March. She told the event: “Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new and he was a very big star.”

She added: “We should think a lot more about what women can do.”