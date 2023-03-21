‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ director says he’s “done with superhero” films after bad reviews

Director David F. Sandberg has said he’s “done with superhero” films following the poor reviews of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

The DC sequel, which sees Zachary Levi return as the titular hero and also features Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as villains, currently has a rotten critic score of 53 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The film has, however, faired much better with audiences, with a current score of 87 per cent.

Reacting to the ratings, Sandberg tweeted a thread on Monday (March 20), explaining that would be temporarily be leaving superhero films behind to instead focus on horror projects and other new ideas.

“On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film,” he tweeted alongside a shrugging emoji.

“I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

He continued: “Just to be clear, I don’t regret even for a second making the Shazam movies. I’ve learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these!

“They’ve been very challenging but valuable experiences. One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.”

In a two-star review of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, NME wrote: “There’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others. Nodding and winking its way towards a place in a shared universe throughout the end-credit stings, all eyes are clearly on bigger super-ensembles with even more tones, characters and moving parts to juggle.”