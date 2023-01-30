NewsFilm News

‘Shazam’ star Zachary Levi sparks anti-vax backlash after tweet about COVID-19 vaccine maker

The actor's tweet was met by a number of different opinions

By JJ Nattrass
Shazam star Zachary Levi sparked a social media storm after issuing what many thought to be an anti-vax tweet about the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The DC movie star was at the centre of a backlash on Twitter after he retweeted a question from anti-vaxxer Lyndon Wood on Sunday (January 29). Wood, an entrepreneur – who describes himself “a factual and truthful conspiracy theorist” – posted a question for his followers, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

Levi retweeted and replied to the question, simply stating: “Hardcore agree.”

The tweet was met with a number of opinions. And though neither the Levi or Wood tweets made specific reference to Pfizer’s work producing a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of fans responded to Levi’s tweet as an anti-vax statement.

One replied, “blocked for disappointing nonsense”. Another called him “stupid” and said they wouldn’t be getting a ticket to see the new Shazam movie. Others simply let gifs do the talking.

One critic implored him to call fellow actor Mark Ruffalo for a chat so he could get a lesson on being anti-corporate but “without playing into antivax propaganda”.

However, some of Levi’s fans and followers were confused as to what he was specifically agreeing with in relation to the pharmaceutical company.

One asked whether he meant in an “artificially inflating the price of life-saving medicines and vaccines for profit” and not in an “antivaxx conspiracy theory” way”.

Another said they wanted to give Levi the benefit of the doubt and referenced him tweeting about a “fraud” case that had nothing to do with vaccines – which may explain Levi’s tweet as being unrelated to an anti-vaccine stance.

It comes as the actor is gearing up for the release of his latest DC blockbuster, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods. The film sees Levi reprise the role of Shazam; the magical superhero alter-ego of the young protagonist Billy Batson.

The film has been one of DC’s most anticipated and will introduce Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as villains.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is released in cinemas on March 17, 2023.

