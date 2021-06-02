‘Shutter’ director’s new supernatural horror film ‘The Medium’ gets a disturbing trailer

The trailer for Thai and South Korean supernatural horror film The Medium (alternate title Rang Zong) has arrived.

The film is directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, who co-directed 2004 horror blockbuster Shutter and helmed 2013 box office hit Pee Mak. Na Hong-jin (The Wailing) conceived The Medium’s original story and serves as producer.

Set in the Isan region of Thailand, The Medium deals with native shamanic rituals and demonic possession. The trailer doubles down on this, featuring multiple scenes of possessed villagers. The film is targeted for release in South Korea in July.

Advertisement

Variety premiered the trailer today (June 2), which you can watch below.

Thai studio GDH 599 – which is co-producing the film with South Korea’s Showbox – has provided an official synopsis: “Be ready for a horrifying story of a shaman’s inheritance on the Isan region of Thailand. And what could be possessing a family member might not be the Goddess they thought it to be.”

The film’s official poster was revealed in March. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Na Hong-jin’s The Wailing, which was a commercial and critical success upon its release in 2016, covered similar narrative territory: it followed a policeman (Kwak Do-won) teaming up with a shaman (Hwang Jung-min) to investigate supernatural cases in a small village. The Medium is Na’s first-ever project as producer.

Pisanthanakun’s Pee Mak made history in 2013 when it topped Thailand’s all-time box office charts. On the other hand, 2004’s Shutter is widely acknowledged as one of the country’s best known horror films, receiving an American remake in 2008.