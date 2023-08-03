Simon Pegg reveals his favourite film in the Cornetto trilogy

Simon Pegg has revealed his favourite film in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

The beloved trio of films, directed by Edgar Wright, consists of the zombie comedy Shawn Of The Dead (strawberry), the action comedy Hot Fuzz (classic), and the sci-fi comedy The World’s End (mint).

Now, Pegg has revealed which of the three films is his favourite.

"You know, my favourite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World's End because it's the least audience-friendly," the Mission: Impossible star told Discussing Film.

“It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar.” Pegg also revealed during the interview that he and Wright are currently planning their next project together.

“We’ve always done original ideas, even though we’ve kind of built them around existing genres or whatever. Edgar and I are always talking about what we’re going to do next. Neither of us can believe it’s been 10 years since The World’s End,” he said.