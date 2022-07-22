Simon Pegg says ‘Star Wars’ fans are the “most toxic”: “It’s really sad”

Simon Pegg has labelled Star Wars fans the “most toxic”, admitting that he himself was once part of the problem.

Speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM, the actor addressed the abusive behaviour of some fans, as well as their general unwillingness to accept diversity in the franchise.

“The Star Wars fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment,” he said.

However, Pegg admitted that he was part of the problem when he mocked Jar Jar Binks in his TV series Spaced. Ahmed Best, who played the alien character, revealed in 2018 that he considered suicide due to the abuse he received for the role.

“I’ve apologised for the things I’ve said about Jar Jar Binks because of course there was a fucking actor involved and he was getting a lot of flack,” said Pegg.

“It was a human being and because it got a lot of hay, he suffered and I feel terrible about being part of that.”

Pegg, who has had roles in both Star Wars and Star Trek, went on to explain how the latter has a far more progressive fan base.

“I find the Star Trek fans have always been very, very inclusive,” he said. “Star Trek’s about diversity. It has been since 1966, it always was. There’s no sort of like, ‘Oh, you’re suddenly being woke.’ No, Star Trek was woke from the beginning.”

Noting how the original TV show featured a racially diverse cast from the start, Pegg added: “This is massively progressive. Star Wars suddenly there’s a little bit more diversity, and everyone’s kicking off about it. And it’s, it’s really sad.”

Pegg played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in three Star Trek films, including 2009’s Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. A fourth instalment in the rebooted film series is currently in development, having been held back by multiple delays.