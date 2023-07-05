Simon Pegg wants you to stop asking about ‘Shaun Of The Dead 2’

Simon Pegg has told fans hopeful for a sequel to 2004’s Shaun Of The Dead to “move on”.

The actor, who starred and wrote the zombie comedy film with director Edgar Wright, said he doesn’t have any interest in creating a sequel during an interview with the Guardian.

“If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, ‘I need Shaun Of The Dead 2 in my life,’” Pegg said. “And I’m like, ‘No, you don’t fucking need Shaun Of The Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun Of The Dead 2! It’s done. Move on!’”

Shaun Of The Dead became the first instalment in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, all directed by Wright, and written by Wright and Pegg. It was followed by 2007’s Hot Fuzz and The World’s End in 2013.

In the same interview, Pegg confirmed he had started writing a fourth feature film with Wright last summer, which he teased would be entirely separate from their past work together.

“Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before,” Pegg said. “I like the idea of pissing people off. There’s something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that’s what we won’t be. We should just do something that no one’s expecting. But no one wants!”

Pegg is currently promoting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, where he returns as Benji Dunn. The film, set to be released on July 10 in the UK, will be followed by a direct sequel in June next year.

Other cast members include Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Pom Klementieff.