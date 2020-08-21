Singapore anthology film ‘7 Letters’ now streaming for free on MeWatch

Singapore’s streaming platform MeWatch has made the critically acclaimed anthology film 7 Letters available for free viewing.

The 2015 Singaporean film of seven short stories was made available for streaming on August 19. The 116-minute movie can be streamed here, though those outside the country may not be able to view it due to a rights agreement.

Check out the 7 Letters trailer here:

Comprising seven short stories, the drama film was directed by seven different directors. It was released to celebrate Singapore’s 50th year of independence in 2015.

Eric Khoo directed the Cinema segment, followed by Boo Junfeng with Parting, while Jack Neo was behind the scenes of That Girl.

The GPS (Grandma Positioning System) segment was directed by Kelvin Tong. K. Rajagopal directed The Flame, while Tan Pin Pin helmed Pineapple Town. Royston Tan’s segment Bunga Sayang won the Best Asian Short Film prize at the Sapporo International Short Film Festival in 2016.

The 7 Letters cast includes J.A Halim, Nickson Cheng, David Chua, Nadiah M. Din, Rianne Lee and Hong Hui Fan, among others.

In early 2016, the filmmakers withdrew 7 Letters from the Titian Budaya cultural festival in Malaysia after authorities asked them to censor parts of their films.

It was also selected by Singapore’s Film Commission as an official entry to the 88th Academy Awards’ Foreign Language Film category, but was not nominated.