Singapore International Film Festival 2020 going ahead with virtual and in-person events

The annual Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will go ahead this year as a mix of virtual film screenings and physical events.

The announcement was made by the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) yesterday (October 20). SGIFF operates under the SMF banner, and both events will run from November 26 to December 6.

SGIFF’s 31st edition has yet to receive an official line-up of films, though The Straits Times has reported that veteran producer Shozo Ichiyama, whose work includes Jia Zhangke’s A Touch of Sin and Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Flowers of Shanghai, has been confirmed for a talk.

Ichiyama was previously announced as the 2020 head mentor for SGIFF’s Southeast Asian Film Lab, a collaborative space for Southeast Asian filmmakers working on their first full-length projects.

Line-up and ticket details for SGIFF will be announced soon.

SGIFF is also running a pre-festival programme titled New Waves to celebrate women filmmakers.

“Our extended programme of work from the broader Asian region brings together young directors with established filmmakers,” the festival says in a statement.

“Their unique and powerful stories reflect courageously on the past while evoking principles of change, necessary or desired. With female filmmakers at the centre, the films champion new voices, approach traditional messages from fresh angles, and have the potential to positively shape the way we look at our communities.”

The line-up includes short films by directors such as Eunmi Kwak, Siew-Hong Leong and Dorothy Cheung, as well as panel discussions. It will take place on October 24 and 25 at the Oldham Theatre. Find more details here.

The Singapore Media Festival, which marks its seventh edition this year, is hosted by the government statutory board Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Participating events include SGIFF, Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), and ScreenSingapore.

Their newest addition is e-sports event SuperGamerFest, which will launch in December. Singapore Comic Con also falls under the SMF banner, but the 2020 edition was recently called off due to restrictions on large-scale events and travel.