Singapore International Film Festival reveals complete lineup, ticket sales to relaunch

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has announced its full list of films for this year’s event.

The festival – now in its 31st year – will take place from November 26 to December 6, and will involve a combination of screenings at cinemas and virtual screenings.

Tickets for SGIFF will now be released the week of November 16. A specific day has not been confirmed.

Advertisement

Tickets were first launched on November 6 for both on-site and virtual screenings. Tickets for on-site screenings were initially limited to pairs before their sale was paused due to public response.

“We are exploring options with our partners on the possibility of making single tickets available for our audience,” the festival posted on Facebook. “In the spirit of transparency, we’d like to share with our followers that we will need more time to resolve this issue.”

The festival has since reworked seating arrangements to abide by social distancing regulations. Audiences will now be allowed to purchase single or multiple tickets for cinema and online screenings.

We heard you and appreciate your feedback. All of us at SGIFF are grateful for your support for the festival as we… Posted by Singapore International Film Festival – SGIFF on Monday, November 9, 2020

This year’s festival will feature 70 films from over 49 countries, and will open with the local satirical comedy Tiong Bahru Social Club on November 26. Per a press release, this year’s film selection will emphasise themes such as identity, community and desire for change.

Advertisement

The 31st SGIFF will be split into six categories this year: Asian Feature Competition, Southeast Asian Short Film Competition, Singapore Panorama, Asian Vision, Cinema Today, and Moonlight Cinema.

Seven feature films will compete in the biggest category of the festival, Asian Feature Competition. The entrants are Japanese psychological drama A Balance, Georgian film Beginning, Chinese arthouse film The Cloud In Her Room, gritty Indian flick Milestone, experimental Malaysian coming-of-age film No Love For The Young, Iranian slow-burn drama The Wasteland, and the aforementioned Tiong Bahru Social Club.

The Southeast Asian Short Film Competition will feature 17 short films from across the region. Four Singapore films, including The Smell Of Coffee and Here Is Not There, are competing.

The Singapore Panorama selection will feature a mix of four Singapore independent feature films, as well as 12 local independent short films, such as My Brother, Nursery Rhymes and Flower Shadow Serenade.

Asian Vision will showcase 15 documentaries from across the world, while the Cinema Today selection offers 14 politically charged feature films from across the world, each highlighting the state of justice in the world right now.

Finally, the Moonlight Cinema selection will feature two online evening screenings that take on lighter themes of chasing dreams. The first, Denise Ho: Becoming The Song, follows the titular Hong Kong musician on a path to find her voice. The second, Faces Places, is a French film in which filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer JR become unlikely friends and embark on a road trip across the French countryside.

The festival’s opening film, Tiong Bahru Social Club, will be open to the public at $25 per ticket. Physical screening tickets — with limited seating capacity — will be sold at $15 and virtual screening tickets at $10. All prices exclude SISTIC fees.

The complete list of films, their respective showtimes, and more information about the 31st Singapore International Film Festival can be found via the official event website.