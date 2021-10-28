Singapore names murder mystery ‘Precious Is The Night’ as 2022 Oscars submission

Singapore’s official submission to the 2022 Oscars will be the murder-mystery thriller Precious Is The Night.

As Straits Times reports, the Mandarin-language film premiered in Singapore in April this year, and stars a predominantly Singaporean cast featuring Chuando Tan, Xiang Yun, Tan Yi Xin and Tay Ping Hui.

Precious Is The Night was directed by Taiwanese documentary maker Wayne Peng and produced by Singaporean Sauhoong Lim. The film is set in the ’60s and follows a doctor who makes a house call, where he is seduced and thrust into a dangerous game of betrayal.

The film, should it be shortlisted for the Academy Awards, will represent Singapore in the Best International Feature Film category. No Singaporean film has been shortlisted for an Academy Award in the past. The country’s past entries include Kirsten Tan’s Pop Aye in 2018, Yeo Siew Hua’s A Land Imagined in 2020 and Anthony Chen’s Wet Season for 2021.

Precious Is The Night was nominated for two awards at last year’s Gold Horse Awards – Best Cinematography and Best Make-Up & Costume Design – but did not win either accolade. The film was also screened twice at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival in November last year.

In other Singapore film news, the lineup of features and short films at this year’s Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has been announced. The festival, which runs from November 25 to December 5, will kick off with a screening of Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, an Indonesian black comedy directed by Edwin.

SGIFF will also return to in-person screenings following last year’s hybrid model of both live and virtual screenings due to the pandemic.