Lee Dong-wook says filming ‘Single in Seoul’ made him reflect on his past relationships

Lee Dong-wook has opened up about his past relationships and how his new film Single in Seoul made his reflect on his own love life.

What is Single in Seoul about?

Single in Seoul is a romantic-comedy that stars Lee Dong-wook as Young-ho, a writer and influencer who has learned to be comfortable with doing everything alone after a series of bad relationship and heartbreaks.

Starring opposite Lee Dong-wook is Cobweb actress Im Soo-jung, who plays Hyeon-jin, the editor-in-chief of a publishing company. Unlike Young-ho, Hyeon-jin is a hopeless romantic who is working on a series of essays about singles in the city.

What did Lee Dong-wook say about the film?

Lee Dong-wook revealed in an interview with The Korea Times that he relates strongly to his Single in Seoul character of Young-ho. “He’s single and I’ve been single for a while, so I’ve gotten myself comfortable with this life like him,” he said.

“As I shot the movie, I found myself reflecting on my past relationships,” the actor continued, explaining that he is “not the type of person who’s warm and overtly caring”. He added: “So I reflected on [my past relationships] and thought my exes may have been very understanding.”

The Single in Seoul actor also spoke about his views on dating, saying that it is about “sharing my time, space and feelings” with someone else. “But at the same time, I also feel comfortable by myself despite being lonely. So [my thoughts] are going back and forth,” Lee Dong-wook said.

“I’m waiting for a good person to come along someday. Although I want to get married, I don’t feel it’s going to happen anytime soon,” he added. “I don’t think I’m mature enough to fulfill those responsibilities as a dedicated member of a household.”

When does Single in Seoul premiere?

Single in Seoul will hit theatres in South Korea on November 29, and will be released theatrically in Singapore on December 7. The film’s availability in other countries has yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Lee Dong-wook reprised his role as Lee Yeon in the K-drama Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, the long-awaited sequel to 2020’s popular TV series Tale of the Nine Tailed. NME‘s Hidzir Junani called the follow-up a “foxy, funny and campy delight” in a glowing four-star review.