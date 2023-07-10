Slash is on Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ song ‘I’m Just Ken’

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash makes an appearance on the Barbie soundtrack.

At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 9), Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the track ‘I’m Just Ken’ with Andrew Wyatt for the soundtrack, confirmed Slash plays guitar on the song.

Speaking to Variety, Ronson described Slash as his “all-time hero”, adding: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song… cool, I’ll play on it.’ He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

You can check out a clip of the track, sung by Ryan Gosling’s Ken, below.

Ronson also described the process of working with Gosling, who he said was “psyched and satisfied” with the final product.

“We hadn’t met before, we just went into the studio and talked about music,” Ronson said. “As he started to get warmed up, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this guy is gonna murder this song.’ And of course he would. He’s Ken. Who would understand this song better than him?”

BEYOND PROUD AND EXCITED TO SHARE "I'M JUST KEN" – A SONG WRITTEN BY MYSELF & @wyattish PERFORMED BY THE MONSTER VOCAL TALENT OF RYAN GOSLING featuring @Slash from @barbiethealbum @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/MY4LwrfG3v — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) July 10, 2023

Others on the soundtrack include Billie Eilish with new track ‘What Was I Made For?’, alongside previously confirmed artists Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayke, Haim, the Kid Laroi and Lizzo.

A number of songs from the film have been released so far, including Dua Lipa’s lead single ‘Dance The Night’, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s collab ‘Barbie World’, PinkPantheress‘ song ‘Angel’, Karol G’s ‘Watati’, and Charli XCX‘s ‘Speed Drive’.

Barbie is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.