New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”

New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans.

Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences.

Alongside Bacon, the cast also includes The Boys star Jessie T. Usher, Veronica Mars‘ Kyle Gallner, Reign‘s Caitlin Stasey, Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Judy Reyes from Scrubs.

Advertisement

Following the film’s release last Friday (September 30), early viewers have been sharing their positive reactions.

“#SmileMovie is one of the scariest movies of the year with shocking imagery, many well executed jump scares & a looming sense of dread felt throughout,” one fan wrote. “Sosie Bacon is great & the themes it explores adds lots of unexpected depth. The ending is haunting. Such a good year for horror.”

#SmileMovie is one of the scariest movies of the year with shocking imagery, many well executed jump scares & a looming sense of dread felt throughout. Sosie Bacon is great & the themes it explores adds lots of unexpected depth. The ending is haunting. Such a good year for horror pic.twitter.com/JeykC1lYYD — 🎃Connor Scarey👻 (@ConnorMovies) September 28, 2022

Another person gave the film a “10/10” recommendation but added that they “had my face covered for practically the whole movie”.

Saw Smile in theatres, had my face covered for practically the whole movie. 10/10 would recommend #SmileMovie — kiran loves des (@needy4golden) October 3, 2022

One Twitter user said they felt Smile was “a mix between Hereditary and It Follows” which they called “two of my favourite horror films of recent times”.

Just saw it, I would say it’s like a mix between Hereditary and It Follows which are two of my favourite horror films of recent times. Great stuff. — this isnt even my account (@slitsmoocher) September 29, 2022

Advertisement

Another fan called Smile “a surprisingly good suspense thriller”, acknowledging a “formula we’ve already seen before” but said the film “sits with you even after the credits”.

Take a look at some more reactions to Smile here:

SMILE (2022) A surprisingly good suspense thriller. #SmileMovie will keep viewers completely disturbed and entertained. It observes a formula we've already seen before, but what makes it terrifying are its sound design and big reveals THAT SITS WITH YOU EVEN AFTER THE CREDITS. pic.twitter.com/oGrnAkToph — JAFET (@emmantoman) September 28, 2022

#SmileMovie is easily the scariest movie of the year. tons of surprises the trailer didn’t give away, great acting, and just overall unsettling and terrifying. knocked my socks off, absolutely loved it!!!😍😍@SmileMovie — Ryan (@not_rreynolds) October 3, 2022

Hell yes. #SmileMovie was creepy af. It has elements reminiscent of Fallen, the ring and the grudge but created its own paradigm. Had a great time.

Sosie Bacon was great, as was @KyleGallner (congrats my friend).

Perfect start to October. Go see it! — 💀Alex Noyer👻 (@alexnoyer) October 2, 2022

Love me some psychological horror & #SmileMovie is a nosedive into paranoia, grief and madness. Superbly directed and acted with a truly unnerving score. 👍 pic.twitter.com/SMEhWQR4YH — kindertrauma® (@kindertrauma) September 30, 2022

@SmileMovie might be the best horror movie of the year so far. Deeply unsettling, sharp script, and an insane third act. This is something you need to see in the theater with the biggest audience possible. pic.twitter.com/adpGAPVaZg — V. (@OfCourseItsV) September 30, 2022

Smile is out in UK cinemas now. Meanwhile, Queer For Fear creator Bryan Fuller recently shared a list of queer horror films with NME – take a look here.