Snoop Dogg biopic in the works from ‘Black Panther’ co-writer

Snoop Dogg has announced a biopic about his life and career is in the works.

The rapper has enlisted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole and director Allen Hughes (Menace II Society, The Defiant Ones) to helm the project for Universal Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snoop will serve as a producer alongside Sara Ramaker and Hughes. The biopic is set to be the first film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures and will feature music from his back catalogue.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop,” Hughes said. “There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences.

“His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more than I could then.”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has been portrayed in a number of films. LaKeith Stanfield played the rapper in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, while Anwan Glover portrayed him in the Biggie Smalls biopic Notorious from 2009.

Along with his music career, for which he’s earned 17 Grammy nominations and sold over 35million albums worldwide, Snoop has starred in numerous films and TV shows, including 2001’s Training Day, The L Word, and more recently, Day Shift opposite Jamie Foxx.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Snoop was set to collaborate with Dr. Dre once again on his upcoming album, ‘Missionary’. It marks the first time the pair have collaborated in 29 years, after Snoop’s 1993 debut ‘Doggystyle’.