Social media reacts to ‘Crackcoon’ trailer: “Cocaine Bear has nothing on the Crackoon”

The trailer and poster for upcoming film Crackcoon has been shared, following the story of a drug-fuelled raccoon that wreaks havoc on a small town.

The film comes hot on the heels of the now cult favourite Cocaine Bear, which was released in cinemas earlier this year and followed the unbelievably true story about a bear which ate 70lbs of cocaine.

Now, an equally bizarre film has been teased across social media – telling the story of a small town left living in fear after they discover an unhinged, flesh-eating raccoon lurks among them.

According to the movie’s synopsis, the raccoon is transformed into “a nightmarish killing machine” after ingesting a large amount of a strong, synthetically-altered street drug, which was discarded in the woods by locals. Check out the trailer below.

As per social media updates from the film studio behind the upcoming movie — Fuzzy Monkey Films — production on Crackcoon is scheduled to wrap in early June, and the film is expected to be distributed worldwide towards the end of 2023.

Following the release of Crackcoon’s first trailer and the newly-shared poster, people have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming film and, surprisingly, nearly all are all for the drug-fuelled gore-fest.

“CrackCoon is already a masterpiece,” one user wrote on Twitter, sharing a post announcing the upcoming film. Another agreed, sharing their excitement to check out the film upon its release: “Does this look terrible? YES… Am I going to waste part of my life watching this? HELL YES”.

While the overall sentiment from fans has been generally positive — particularly after the box office success of Cocaine Bear, which earned an impressive $23million in its opening weekend — many are equally baffled by the premise of the film and, more generally, the demand for horror movies that revolve around a drug-crazed animal.

“They really made a CCU (Cocaine Cinematic Universe),’ one simply wrote upon hearing about the premise, while another suggested they make a collaboration movie starring both the cocaine bear and the crackcoon, “Can’t wait for ‘cocaine bear vs crackcoon: dealers’ choice’ to come out,” they wrote. Check out more fan responses below.

The film has already been recognised for its similarity to the premise of Cocaine Bear, which was directed by Elizabeth Banks arrived in cinema this February. This comes after March saw the trailer released for Cocaine Shark – another high octane movie loosely based on a true story about a drug-ingesting creature. Cocaine Shark will hit cinemas on July 7.

Earlier this year, Parody film distributor The Asylum seemingly announced Attack Of The Meth Gator.

In a three-star review, NME praised Cocaine Bear for harnessing a concept that was “so intoxicating that people can’t stop talking about it”.

“You can have a lot of fun with Cocaine Bear, mostly because of how bonkers it is. Things happen that would just not be allowed in other films,” it read. “The problem is that so much time and effort has gone into dreaming up shocking ways to kill people or make them do Class As, that the story has been forgotten. There isn’t one. Instead, characters ping-pong from one place to another for no plausible reason other than it makes the writer’s life easier.”