Song Joong-ki on being a parent: “It doesn’t feel quite real yet”

Song Joong-ki has opened up about his four-month-old child and what he thinks about parenthood.

The South Korean actor recently appeared on JTBC Newsroom, where he spoke about life as a new father and how it feels to be a parent. Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders welcomed their first son in June, five months after their marriage in January 2023.

Speaking to JTBC Newsroom anchor Kang Ji-yeong, Song Joong-ki opened up about how many of his friends and family have compared his newborn’s appearance to the actor himself. “That’s what people tell me about my son, eight times out of ten,” he said, per SBS Star.

“Hearing such words was both flattering and incredible. It made me look closer at his lips,” Song Joong-ki added. “It brought home the fact that I am a parent to a son, which doesn’t feel quite real yet. Overall, I’m amazed.”

The actor also touched on life as a new father, saying that he has been “been full of happiness” since the birth of his son. “My wife and I have been taking care of our child together. We rely on each other and help one another, and the whole thing has been so fulfilling,” he added.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki is currently promoting his new film, Hopeless, which had its South Korean premiere at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on October 7, following a world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May.

The actor has since shared why he had agreed to star in the motion picture for free. However, he later touched on how the attention from working pro bono for Hopeless has made him rethink about whether he would do the same in future projects.