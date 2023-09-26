Song Joong-ki on his career: “There is still room for improvement”

Popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has opened up about his career and how he feels “there is still room for improvement”.

Song Joong-ki, who is currently promoting his new feature film Hopeless, which will be released theatrically on October 11 in South Korea, recently spoke about his career and his thoughts about the movie in an interview with Yonhap News Agency (YNA).

In Hopeless, Song Joong-ki plays the big boss of a criminal gang who takes in a 17-year-old boy after sympathising with the teenager’s tough home life. “Hopeless is not a kind movie. I am wondering how general audiences would view it,” the actor said.

Advertisement

He noted that, even though he wanted to join the film because of its “dark [and] dangerous feel”, he was also “worried that my paycheck could increase the total production costs”.

“I didn’t want the film to include sequences that follow commercial films’ formulas, such as car chases, because they don’t align with the story’s underlying sentiment,” he added. “I wanted to keep the film’s charm intact.”

Song Joong-ki also spoke about how the film is an example of how he is “still hungry for roles in diverse genres” as an actor. “I have a strong desire for it,” Song said. “There is still room for improvement. I’m just giving it a try.”

Song Joong-ki is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan and the crime drama Bogota: City of the Lost. A release date for both films have yet to be announced.