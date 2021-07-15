Song Joong-ki returns to set of ‘Bogotá’ after two-week self-quarantine

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has returned to the set of upcoming film Bogotá after a two-week self-quarantine.

Yesterday (July 14), Song’s agency History D&C confirmed that the actor had resumed filming his parts for the forthcoming movie on July 13. He had been in self-isolation for the past two weeks since June 30, after an acquaintance of his had tested positive for COVID-19.

Song’s self-isolation is the latest production woe to hit Bogotá since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, which is set in Colombia, began filming in the South American country in January 2020, but had to halt production in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The film’s production was then delayed for over a year, before its producers decided to finish the movie in South Korea in June 2021, dropping all plans to return to Colombia. Production had been scheduled to last three months from June 21, but it’s currently unknown how Song’s quarantine has affected the schedule.

Song is set to star in Bogotá alongside Lee Hee-joon, who most recently appeared in 2021’s Mouse and Kwon Hae-hyo (2021’s Undercover). The film will follow a protagonist who immigrates to Colombia and the difficulties the trio face in the country.

In other news, the production team of K-drama Racket Boys have apologised for a recent episode of the series that Indonesian viewers have called “disappointing”. According to Coconuts Jakarta, viewers had criticised the events of the episode for painting Indonesians in a bad light.