South Korean actor Park Seo Joon confirmed to appear in ‘The Marvels’

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon has officially been confirmed to star in Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick The Marvels.

In a a statement released today (September 3), his agency Awesome ENT announced that the 32-year-old is set to star in the Captain Marvel sequel, and had flown out of the country to begin filming. However, details of Park’s involvement in the movie has remained under wraps.

“We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date,” his agency wrote, as translated by Soompi.

Rumours of the actor being cast in The Marvels first circulated in June, as reported by industry representatives. Back then, his agency gave a “no comment” response when contacted for more information.

Park is the third South Korean actor to join the Marvel cinematic universe, following Ma Dong Seok who was cast in the upcoming The Eternals film as the immortal Gilgamesh. Meanwhile, actress Claudia Kim had appeared as Dr. Helen Cho in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

The Marvels is scheduled to premiere in November 2022, and will star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, with Brie Larson set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers.