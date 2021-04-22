Spider-Man films could stream on Disney+ as part of new Disney and Sony licensing deal

Disney has worked a new licensing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment that would allow the Spider-Man films to join the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming catalogue.

The “unprecedented” agreement announced April 21 covers the US streaming and TV rights to the slate of films Sony will release from 2022 to 2026, along with “a significant number” of past releases. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a press release, this includes films featuring Marvel character Spider-Man. Sony currently retains film rights over past and future Spider-Man films, so this agreement would effectively unite the character with the rest of the MCU catalogue on Disney+.

The agreement “gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films,” Sony Pictures stated in a press release.

The deal works under a “post-pay-one window” agreement, meaning that Disney’s platforms will get to stream and broadcast future movies after their theatrical, home video and Netflix runs.

This list of Disney-owned platforms includes streamers Disney+ and Hulu, as well as television channels ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

Sony and Netflix inked a milestone deal earlier this month that allows the streaming platform to be first in streaming Sony’s future theatrical films. Variety reports that with both Netflix and Disney deals inked, Sony is expected to rake in about $3 billion in movie licensing.

Other library titles from Sony, including successful franchises such as Hotel Transylvania and Jumanji, will be made available on Disney platforms as part of the deal.

Spider-Man’s next feature-length venture is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger, it’s set to be released in December 2021, which falls right outside of the agreement window, so it is yet to be revealed if it will be considered a library title eligible for streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will star Alfred Molina, who will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ in 2004. Earlier this month, Molina himself confirmed the news, describing his involvement as “the worst kept secret in Hollywood”.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear in No Way Home as Doctor Strange.