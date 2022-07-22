‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ shares first look at Comic-Con

A first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year was given at San Diego Comic-Con this week – and Charlie Cox is officially back.

The forthcoming Disney+ series, set to launch in 2024, has promised to be “bringing the heart and charm of Peter Parker,” according to Variety.

Having seen the presentation, the publication reports that Freshman Year will feature a “young, comic book-inspired” new iteration of Peter Parker, while Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil to voice the Man Without Fear.

Nico Minoru, a character from the comics in the Runaways team will also feature, as well as Amadeus Cho who becomes Hulk, a Wakandan student and Harry Osborn.

The publication also reports that no MJ, Gwen or Ned – all key characters from the more recent films – will be present.

However, Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, Rhino, Butane, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange will all be present, played differently to the films released so far.

Total Film shared images of the artwork for the series – you can take a look here:

Jeff Tramell announces Nico Minoru from The Runaways as Peter Parker’s best friend in #SpiderManFreshmanYear. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xf6ORZeLnv — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 22, 2022

Daredevil and Doctor Strange team up with Peter in #SpiderManFreshmanYear! pic.twitter.com/OIP2Xg4PeE — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 22, 2022

Five Spider-Man films joined Disney+ recently – Marvel fans can now watch Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming on the streaming platform.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that a new version of No Way Home will be re-released in cinemas with “added and extended scenes”. It will be out on September 2 in the US and Canada.

The blockbuster Marvel film was originally released last year, going on to make $1.9billion (£1.5billion) at the global box office and marking the first film to hit the $1billion (£746.4million) mark at the box office since 2019.