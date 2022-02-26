‘Spider-Man’: Kirsten Dunst isn’t ruling out a return for her Mary Jane

Spider-Man actor Kirsten Dunst has said she isn’t ruling out a return for her Mary Jane to the Marvel franchise.

The actor played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in three Spidey movies: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

The most recent Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, features three web-slinging heroes, with Tom Holland joined by predecessors Andrew Garfield and Maguire for a cameo appearance. Which is exactly why Dunst doesn’t see why her Mary Jane couldn’t appear in a future film.

She told Deadline: “There’s still time. I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that … I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t … I feel like that could happen.”

In a previous interview, Dunst said she thought it would be “fun” to reprise her role as Mary Jane.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told Variety. She then joked that things would be very different for her character being that so much time has passed since 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

“I’d be an old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies,” she quipped.

Dunst recently received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Rose Gordon in The Power Of The Dog, the western psychological drama that sees her star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Earlier this week, three generations of Spider-Man stars came together to recreate the franchise’s most instantly recognisable memes.

Posting on social media, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account showcased a new image featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield pointing at each other in the style of the classic meme.

The playful pose accompanies Sony Pictures’ announcement that No Way Home will arrive on digital March 22, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12, according to Variety.