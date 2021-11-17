‘Spider-Man’ star Kirsten Dunst says pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire was “extreme”

Kirsten Dunst has described the pay disparity between her and Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire as “very extreme”.

The actress, who played love interest Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, revealed there was a significant divide in the salary between the roles.

Speaking to the Independent, Dunst said: “The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’

“But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.”

Released in 2002, Spider-Man grossed $821million at the worldwide box office, while its sequel, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, earned $789million.

Dunst last played the character in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, but she’s open to returning to the character if the opportunity presented itself.

Asked whether she would return to the Marvel franchise, Dunst recently said: “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun.

“I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

It comes as rumours that some of the franchise’s original stars, including Maguire and his successor Andrew Garfield, could return in the new film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dunst however has denied rumours she’ll make an appearance, along with Garfield on multiple occasions.

Since her role in Spider-Man, Dunst has starred in films like Melancholia, The Beguiled, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and comedy series On Becoming A God In Central Florida.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in UK cinemas on December 15.