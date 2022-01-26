‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ full script released online

The entire script for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released online – you can check it out below.

Following its release in December, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth highest grossing film ever, overtaking Jurassic World and collecting a huge $1.69billion (£1.25billion) at the box office.

As Sony Pictures campaigns to have the film considered for Oscar nominations, the film’s full script, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, has been released via Deadline here.

This is the third Spider-Man outing for Tom Holland, who is joined by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as other versions of Spider-Man from their respective universes.

Garfield recently said he only told three people about the role in advance; his father, mother and brother.

“I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great,” Garfield told The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“My dad, my brother, and my mother just kind of us. It was fun to keep it a secret. It felt like I was organising a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in a trilogy, following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In a four-star review, NME said of Spider-Man: No Way Home: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously.

“It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”