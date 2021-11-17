The full trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, featuring a wealth of super-villains from the Marvel character’s past.

Ahead of its release on December 15, the full-length trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated sequel starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

This time around, after accidentally ripping open a tear in their world, villains from past Spider-Man films start to invade the modern timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Advertisement

This new trailer shows other villains from the original Sam Raimi trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man films, including Lizard, Sandman and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

A closing shot which shows Zendaya’s MJ falling from a skyscraper also appears to harken back to The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), adding fuel to the rumours that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might return in some capacity.

A synopsis reads: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

“When he enlists Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

This marks the third main outing for Holland’s portrayal of the web-slinger and director Jon Watts, following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Advertisement

The actor recently teased what to expect from the next instalment, describing it as “dark and sad”.

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland said. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting.

“You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in UK cinemas on December 15.