‘Squid Game’ star Lee Yoo-mi reportedly to star in upcoming film

Squid Game breakout star Lee Yoo-mi has reportedly been cast as the lead for an upcoming film titled We Can’t Go To Heaven, But We Can Love.

On October 6, Insight reported that Lee had been cast in the lead role for the forthcoming movie. The publication quoted several industry sources, and claimed that the actress willbe portraying the main character of high school student Yeji.

Aside from Lee’s casting, it was also revealed that director Jay Han will allegedly be taking charge of We Can’t Go To Heaven, But We Can Love. Han had debuted as a film director with the critically acclaimed Take Me Home, which premiered in 2020.

The film will allegedly tell of different stories of love and friendship, per the Insight report. However, the news has yet to be confirmed by Lee or the production team involved in its creation.

Despite having been in the South Korean acting industry for over a year, the upcoming lead role will be one of the few lead roles she has taken up. Her last lead role was in the 2020 film Young Adults Matter, where she starred opposite EXID singer Hani.

She had also previously appeared in 2018’s Welcome to the Waikiki and 2019’s Doctor John in supporting roles.

In other Squid Game news, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the possible future of the series’ second season, hinting at a plot that may centre around the story of the Front Man, who is the first season’s main antagonist.