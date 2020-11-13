Star-Lord Chris Pratt officially joins cast of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Chris Pratt has been officially joined the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who plays Star-Lord in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, was reported to be joining the Marvel movie’s line-up earlier this year, when co-star Vin Diesel accidentally revealed some of the Guardians would feature in the film.

The news of Pratt’s casting in the fourth Thor film was officially confirmed earlier today (November 13). Him joining the movie suggests it could open where Avengers: Endgame left off, when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor joined Star-Lord’s team on their spaceship.

Despite Diesel’s earlier comments, no other Guardians stars have been announced to appear in Thor: Love And Thunder at present.

Pratt will star in the film, which is due to begin filming in January 2021, alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. Taika Waititi will return to direct the sequel after helming Thor: Ragnarok.

After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thor: Love And Thunder is currently scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

Last month (October 21), the Avengers cast came to Pratt’s defence after he was dubbed “the worst Hollywood Chris” on social media.

A Twitter poll asked which Chris out of Pratt, Pine, Evans and Hemsworth should be removed from Hollywood, sparking criticism of the Star-Lord actor. Users called him out for his perceived support for the Republican Party and his attendance at a church which was described as “infamously anti-LGBTQ” by actor Ellen Page.