Liam Neeson says he’s proud of ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’

Liam Neeson says he’s proud to have been a part of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The actor spoke of his role in the often reviled 1999 film from the prequel trilogy, widely considered to be a failure among Star Wars fans.

“I like the film,” Neeson began in an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show. “I’m proud of it and proud to have been a part of it. I got to be a Jedi. I got to play with those wonderful lightsabers and stuff. It was terrific, Andy, it really was.”

Discussing the reaction to the character played by his co-star Ahmed Best, the Gungan warrior Jar Jar Binks, Neeson shared his disappointment.

“He came into a lot of criticism, I mean to the point where it really hurt his career,” the actor said.

“And I have to say when I was making that film… he was probably one of the funniest guys and talented guys I have ever worked with. I remember calling my old agent, and I said ‘Listen, I think I’ve just worked with the new Eddie Murphy’.

He continued: “And I still believe that… he had all of us in stitches laughing. Including George Lucas.”

In other Star Wars news, Ewan McGregor has said that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series in development at Disney+ could be a standalone season. The untitled project is set to start production next Spring.