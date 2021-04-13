‘Step Brothers’ director says characters would be “way into QAnon”

Step Brothers director Adam McKay has discussed the political leanings of the film’s main characters, saying they’d be “way into QAnon.”

The beloved 2008 comedy starred John C. Hale and Will Ferrell as step brothers Dale and Brennan respectively.

READ MORE: The 20 greatest Step Brothers quotes

In a new interview with the New York Times, McKay mused on how the brothers would see life in 2021, and where their political allegiances may lie.

Advertisement

Asked if Dale and Brennan would “definitely be into QAnon,” McKay replied: “No question about it. They’d be way into it, and they’d be torturing [Richard] Jenkins and [Mary] Steenburgen’s characters with it, and they would eventually be having meetings at the house and somehow QAnon would drift into Jenkins’s work life and the Q Shaman would show up at Jenkins’s workplace.”

He added: “They also would have loved Trump. I don’t want to speak for Ferrell and Reilly, but I think you could safely assume they would agree with that.”

Back in 2017, Will Ferrell revealed that he has come up with a potential idea for a Step Brothers sequel.

He said: “We had a whole story where John and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well.”

Earlier that year, Ferrell also opened up on how talks had been held regarding a potential Step Brothers sequel, but coyly admitted that “you like to create new things.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new HBO documentary released last month focuses on the rise of QAnon. The series, which untangles the story of the conspiracy movement related to former US president Donald Trump, features footage from the riots on the US Capitol on January 6.