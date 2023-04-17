Stephen King horror made audience scream so loud that it had to be edited

An upcoming Stephen King film adaptation was recut after audiences screamed so loud they “completely missed the next lines”.

Directed by Rob Savage (Host), The Boogeyman is a supernatural horror based on King’s 1973 short story. The film follows bereaved high school student Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) who are haunted by a terrifying entity.

READ MORE: 7 badass ways Stephen King influenced the music world

Speaking to Empire, Savage explained that a sequence showing the monster had to be recut after the intense response from audiences during test screenings.

Advertisement

“The first time you see the creature, the audience screamed so loud, and then immediately started talking with their neighbours and chattering, that they completely missed the next lines,” Savage said. “So we had to recut it and build in 45 seconds of padding, just so they didn’t miss any vital information.”

The movie also earned a positive response from King himself. “We rented out his cinema and screened the movie for him in Maine,” Savage added. “I didn’t go because I was terrified that he was going to do a Shining on it and absolutely hate it. But apparently he jumped on numerous occasions, and then sent this lovely, lovely message to everyone who worked on the movie.

“And the next morning I get an email saying, ‘From Stephen King’. And he says, ‘Robert, I’m still thinking about your movie the next morning.’”

Other cast members include Chris Messina, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian. The Boogeyman is released in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

In other King adaptations, an It prequel series titled Welcome To Derry is in development at HBO. The series promises to “expand the vision” of the recent movie adaptations and comes from the same director, Andy Muschietti.