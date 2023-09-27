Stephen King wants you to watch this “truly unique” horror film

Stephen King has praised sci-fi horror film No One Will Save You after it was released on Hulu this month.

The author, who is best known for penning horror classics such as The Shining and It, described the film as “brilliant” and “daring” in a post on X (fka Twitter).

“NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary,” King wrote. “You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called ‘The Invaders’ to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique.”

Directed by Brian Duffield, No One Will Save You is an alien home invasion thriller starring Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart). The film has attracted attention for being largely dialogue-free.

“No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past,” a synopsis reads.

The Twilight Zone is a sci-fi horror anthology series which ran for five seasons between 1959 and 1964. The episode King cites, The Invaders, is directed by Richard Matheson and similarly features almost no dialogue.

A reboot of The Twilight Zone debuted on CBS in 2019, before it was cancelled after two seasons in February 2021.

No One Will Save You is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.