Steve Carell to reunite with ‘The Office’ co-star John Krasinski for film ‘IF’

Steve Carell and John Krasinski will collaborate for the first time since The Office on the new film IF.

The pair will star together in the project, which is directed by Krasinski, alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Alan Kim (Minari), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) and Louis Gossett Jr (An Officer And A Gentlemen).

According to Deadline, the story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. The film was originally called Imaginary Friends, but the title has now been shortened to IF.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Instagram, Krasinski wrote: “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF.”

Krasinski will write, direct and produce the project via his company, Sunday Night, through Paramount Pictures. Reynolds, Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form will also serve as producers.

IF is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

This will be Krasinski’s third outing as director following 2018’s A Quiet Place and its 2020 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

Based on the BBC series of the same name, The Office first aired in the US in March 2005 and spanned nine seasons in total, concluding in May 2013.

Advertisement

Alongside Carell and Krasinski, the show starred Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery and Angela Kinsey.

Last year, The Office US creator Greg Daniels said a potential reunion is looking “more likely now” than ever – although there’s no official plans.