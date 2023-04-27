Steven Spielberg shares his first reaction to seeing ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

Steven Spielberg has shared his reaction after seeing Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny for the first time.

The upcoming fifth instalment is the first entry in the franchise not directed by Spielberg, who instead serves as an executive producer. James Mangold, who previously helmed Logan and Ford v Ferrari, takes up the role of director on the sequel.

During the Time 100 Summit (via Variety), Spielberg was asked what it was like watching an Indiana Jones movie he didn’t direct.

“I just had that experience two nights ago,” the director said. “Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold.

“Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it.”

He added: “When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.’”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull. The film is set in 1969 against the backdrop of the space race, as former Nazis emerge as a threat once again.

Harrison Ford will make his last bow as Indy in the sequel, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford recently confirmed to Total Film. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is released in cinemas on June 30, following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.