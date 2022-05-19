‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke joins mum Uma Thurman in new movie

Maya Hawke is set to team up with her mother Uma Thurman in a new movie, alongside a host of other major Hollywood names.

Comedic thriller The Kill Room will see the Stranger Things actress join a star-studded line-up that also includes Thurman’s fellow Pulp Fiction star Samuel L. Jackson and Justice League‘s Joe Manganiello.

Debi Mazar (Goodfellas) and Larry Pine (Succession) will also star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kill Room follows a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) in the wake of a money-laundering scheme that goes wrong as the hitman becomes an overnight sensation.

Director Nicol Paone said: “Getting to make The Kill Room – an already incredible script – with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams.

“Every moment they’re on screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life.”

Producers Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman added: “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true.

“We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humour and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Speaking to NME in a new Stranger Things feature published today (May 19), Hawke said her character, Robin, is braver in the new season. “She used her wicked intelligence to help fight the Russians last season and I think you’ll see her learn a lot about what’s going on in the world of Hawkins,” she says,” and use her brilliant mind to tackle those things as well.”