Studio boss condemns “unacceptable” behaviour of some Snyder Cut fans

The CEO of WarnerMedia has criticised the “unacceptable” behaviour of some fans following their reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut.

The DC film, a four-hour remake of 2017’s Justice League, was released on March 18 after a long campaign by fans to get Snyder’s original version of the film released.

The director was working on the 2017 film but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign ran into problems, however, when it was revealed that some film critics as well as executives from Warner Bros had received death threats because of either disinterested reactions to the cut or because of allegations some executives stood in the way of its production.

Now, WarnerMedia’s CEO Ann Sarnoff condemned the reaction in a new interview with Variety.

Sarnoff said: “We’re not tolerating any of that…That behaviour is reprehensible no matter what franchise you’re talking about or what business you’re talking about. It’s completely unacceptable.”

Sarnoff added that she was “very disappointed” in those who went “to that negative place with regard to DC, with regard to some of our executives.”

She continued; “We want DC to be a fandom that feels safe and inclusive. We want people to be able to speak up for the things they love, but we don’t want it to be a culture of cancelling things that any small faction isn’t happy with.

“We are not about that. We are about positivity and celebration.”

Since its release, the film has received largely positive praise from critics.

In a four star review, NME said: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations. It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting).

“And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade. Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in the UK.