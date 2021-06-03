‘Suicide Squad’ star admits it wasn’t “the movie that we hoped”

Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman has admitted that the 2016 DC film wasn’t “the movie that we hoped”.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor, who played Colonel Rick Flagg in the David Ayer film, discussed the film’s “conflicting visions” which led to it being panned by critics.

“I thought the first 40 minutes of the film was fucking great, and then there were conflicting visions and it just didn’t end up being what we all hoped it was,” Kinnaman told the Just For Variety podcast.

He added: “It didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make.”

Kinnaman will reprise his Rick Flagg role in The Suicide Squad, the upcoming sequel to the 2016 film, directed by James Gunn. He will star alongside a handful of other actors from the original film, including Margot Robbie and Viola Davis.

The film will also include Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba and John Cena. It is due for release in UK cinemas on July 30, a week in advance of the US cinematic and HBO Max release on August 6.

Speaking about the new film on the same podcast, Kinnaman said: “It was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning.

“I’m of course hopelessly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining films I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, it’s so well paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing.”

