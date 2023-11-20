Suki Waterhouse expecting first child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has revealed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The actor and singer announced the news while performing at the Corona Capital Festival on Sunday (November 19) in Mexico City.

Speaking during the performance, Waterhouse said she was wearing an “extra sparkly” outfit in order to distract from her bump.

Advertisement

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said while opening up her jacket.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked, to cheers from the crowd. Check out footage of the moment below via MTV Latin America.

Waterhouse has been in a relationship with Pattinson since 2018, with the couple living together in Los Angeles.

In May last year, Waterhouse released her debut album ‘I Can’t Let Go’, followed by EP ‘Milk Teeth’ in November. More recently, Waterhouse starred in Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six as Karen Sirko.

In a four-star review of her debut album, NME wrote: “It might have taken six years to get here from her debut single, but ‘I Can’t Let Go’ was well worth the wait.”

Advertisement

Pattinson, meanwhile, recently had a voice role in the English dub of Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron, which is set for release next month. He’s also set to return as Bruce Wayne in the sequel to 2022’s The Batman from director Matt Reeves.