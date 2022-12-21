Disney+ drops nostalgic trailer for upcoming ‘Super Junior: The Last Man Standing’ documentary

Disney+ has shared the first trailer for Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, an upcoming documentary based on K-pop group SUPER JUNIOR.

The minute-long clip features footage from each individual SUPER JUNIOR members’ interviews, interspersed with old footage of the boyband in the early years of their career as they discuss their experience being part of the group. The clip also provides a nostalgic recap of the milestones SUPER JUNIOR have achieved in nearly 18 years – sold-out fanmeets and world tours, iconic performances and choreographies.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing is slated to hit Disney+ on January 18 in celebration of the band’s 18th anniversary.

Advertisement

The upcoming documentary will chronicle the band’s journey from their early days as Super Junior 05 to their current status as global stars, and will feature never-before-seen interviews with the active SUPER JUNIOR members – Lee Teuk, Hee-chul, Ye-sung, Shin-dong, Eun-hyuk, Dong-hae, Si-won, Ryeo-wook, and Kyu-hyun – as they recount their personal stories and share insights on the group as well as the modern K-pop industry.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing was first announced last month alongside other K-pop documentaries on BTS and group member J-Hope. Disney+’s previous announcement also included a slew of upcoming Korean originals slated for 2023 releases, including Soundtrack #2 and Shadow Detective Season 2, as well as the Lee Kwang-young-directed series Call It Love and the webtoon adaptation Moving.

SUPER JUNIOR are also set to join SM Entertainment labelmates Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, SHINee and more for a company-wide annual winter project. 58 “guests” are expected to be featured on the record, which will follow last year’s last company-wide project ‘SMTOWN 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS’.

SM Entertainment shared details of the album’s title track, ‘The Cure’, earlier this week. Due out December 26, the track is said to carry a “message of sustainable solidarity”, and announces “the beginning of a global movement to combat climate change”. The label has since released the first track off the winter project, a holiday song titled ‘Beautiful Christmas’ with girl groups aespa and Red Velvet.