‘Suzume no Tojimari’ to premiere in Southeast Asia this March

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume No Tojimari is set to be released in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia this coming March.

Encore Films recently uploaded its trailer on social media, confirming its premiere dates in the aforementioned countries. The animated film will make its debut in Indonesia and the Philippines on March 8. Singapore and Malaysia will follow suit, with a premiere date on March 9.

The film distribution company had been teasing the project’s theatrical release outside Japan since early February.

Suzume No Tojimari first opened in Japan last November 11. It placed at number 1 in the local box office after earning JPY1.88billion in its first three days following its debut with over 1.3million tickets sold, Anime News Network reported.

At present, the film has earned a cumulative total of JPY13.59 and sits at number 17 and number 10 as the all-time highest-grossing film and anime film in Japan, respectively.

Suzume No Tojimari exceeded the rankings of Shinkai’s previous acclaimed works your name and Weathering With You in the same time period.

The animated movie follows the journey of 17-year-old Suzume Iwato, voiced by actress Nanoka Hara. The protagonist begins her journey in the southwest countryside of Kyushu, where she meets Sōta Munakata, played by SixTONES member Hokuto Matsumura. Together, they seek to close mysterious door portals across Japan that cause devastation to prevent further disasters.