Sydney Sweeney joins Spider-Man spin-off ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney has been cast in the forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web.

The Euphoria actress, who joins lead star Dakota Johnson in the movie, has been confirmed for the project in an undisclosed role [via Deadline].

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is an elderly woman with neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis. She’s connected to a life-support system that resembles the web of a spider, earning her the nickname Madame Web.

The character doesn’t fight any villains in the comics due to her condition and age. However, Johnson (who will play the titular role) is currently in her 30s so it’s thought that the film will head in a different direction, possibly documenting Web’s earlier life.

Sweeney will next be seen in National Anthem, a film also featuring pop star Halsey, Red Rocket’s Simon Rex and Sweeney’s Euphoria co-star Eric Dane.

Elsewhere, the actress recently praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for allowing her to cut nude scenes from season two of the hit HBO teen drama.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, said Levinson originally wrote more nude scenes for her character in the second season, which she challenged without any pushback.

Speaking to The Independent, she said: “Sam [Levinson] is amazing. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’.

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”