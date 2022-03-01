Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner auditioned to play Madonna in new biopic

Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner and Barbie Ferreira have reportedly auditioned to play Madonna in her new biopic.

According to Jeff Sneider at The Ankler, the Euphoria and Ozark stars have joined the list of actors who have been considered for the role of the actor and musician in the film about her life.

Madonna confirmed back in 2020 that she is co-directing and co-writing the forthcoming film, and later described the project as a “visual autobiography”.

Last month, the singer and actor shared a clip of herself dancing to her track ‘Burning Up’, which was released in 1983, marking the start of auditions for the film.

“Auditions for my film are a surreal experience,” she wrote in the caption for the clip. “But I’m enjoying dancing to the Classics!!”

Madonna had hinted last month that Uncut Gems star Julia Fox could be attached to the biopic, captioning an image of the two of them together: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

Madonna has also suggested she had Florence Pugh in mind, telling AP: “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

There’s no word on confirmed cast members yet or a release date – stay tuned for updates.