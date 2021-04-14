Sylvester Stallone denies joining Trump’s Florida beach club

Sylvester Stallone has denied joining Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club.

The Rocky actor took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a Page Six article claiming he had joined Trump’s Florida beach club since moving to Palm Beach, denying the story.

“I would like to say to everyone that this never happened,” Stallone wrote in the caption. “This is just not true. It NEVER ever happened..”

He added: “I mean no disrespect to anyone, I’m simply not a member .. So Keep Punching Folks.”

Elsewhere, Sylvester Stallone recently shared a handwritten treatment for a Rocky prequel on social media.

“This may be the strangest posting yet,” Stallone wrote in the post’s caption. “I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel for streaming.

“Ideally 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the Characters in there [sic] younger years.

“Here is a small portion of how my creative writing Process starts… Hope it happens.”

“Imagine a time machine that will simply transport us back to the origins of Rocky, a cinematic world brimming with characters that have been beloved by people around the world for nearly five decades!” Stallone’s treatment begins.

“Needless to say the 60s was a dynamic time,” Sylvester Stallone continued. “Yet among all this Social Seismic Activity, we drop in on the rather plain life of 17-year-old Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa.

“When we first met Rocky in 1976, he was a very lost soul… We now see this young man struggling like all young people trying to find their place.”