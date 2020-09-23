Sylvester Stallone has paid tribute to his mother and “number one fan” Jackie Stallone.

Jackie died aged 98 this week, with a cause of death as yet unknown.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of her death was announced, and Sylvester has now paid his respects in a new Instagram post.

Advertisement

“RIP Jackie Stallone,” he wrote. “A mother who has always believed and encouraged her sons. She was the n. 1 fan of Sly and Frank. She will be remembered forever for her charisma and unconditional love.”

He then shared another post, an old photo of him and his mother together – you can see it below.

Stallone’s other son, Frank, confirmed her passing yesterday (September 22) in a post on Facebook. “She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless,” he wrote.”

“She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s.

Advertisement

“It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”

Others paying tribute to Jackie Stallone included former Happy Mondays star Rowetta, who wrote: “Rest In Peace Jackie Stallone. This is me & Scully with her at the Big Brother wrap party, when Bez won. She was hilarious and had me running round after her all night…and I loved it.”

Stallone appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 – which saw her famously confronting her former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen while staying in the house.

Former Big Brother co-host Rylan Clark-Neal also paid tribute, writing: “An icon. What a housemate. I hope you’re surrounded by “harpists or something”. RIP Brackieeee.”