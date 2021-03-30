Sylvester Stallone wants to make a ‘Rocky’ prequel TV series

Sylvester Stallone has shared his handwritten treatment for a Rocky prequel TV series.

The actor, who played the titular character in the 1976 classic, took to Instagram to post a scan of his ideas for a new project which he had been devising himself.

“This may be the strangest posting yet,” Stallone wrote. “I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel for streaming.

“Ideally 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the Characters in there [sic] younger years.

“Here is a small portion of how my creative writing Process starts… Hope it happens.”

“Imagine a time machine that will simply transport us back to the origins of Rocky, a cinematic world brimming with characters that have been beloved by people around the world for nearly five decades!” Stallone’s treatment begins.

The actor went on to list pivotal events from the 1960s that the series would cover, including the Cold War, the civil rights movement and the moon landing.

“Needless to say the 60s was a dynamic time,” Sylvester Stallone continued. “Yet among all this Social Seismic Activity, we drop in on the rather plain life of 17-year-old Robert ‘Rocky’ Balboa.

“When we first met Rocky in 1976, he was a very lost soul… We now see this young man struggling like all young people trying to find their place.”

Meanwhile, a new Rocky documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone was released last year.

Written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson, Becoming Rocky (titled 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic in North America), saw Stallone recall his experiences working on the original Rocky movie.