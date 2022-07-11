Taika Waititi explains why he won’t release a director’s cut of ‘Thor’

Taika Waititi has explained why there will be no director’s cut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The director recently spoke to NME about his new Marvel film, saying he believes “directors need to be controlled sometimes”.

When Waititi was told about the petition asking Disney to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut, the filmmaker said he believes director’s cuts are “not good”.

“I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors,” he began.

“They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

In terms of what a director’s cut of Thor: Love and Thunder could theoretically look like, Waititi went on: “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there. There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film.

“I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is in UK cinemas from July 8