Taika Waititi plans to bring “formidable” villain to ‘Thor 5’

Taika Waititi has shared his plans for Thor 5, saying he hopes to bring a “formidable” villain to the next film in the series.

A fifth film in the franchise and follow-up to 2022’s Love And Thunder has yet to be confirmed, but the director shared some hypothetical plans regardless.

In a new Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special book (via Screenrant), Waititi said he wants Thor to face more foes in the future.

“What is left to do to him?” the director said. “It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela (Cate Blanchett). I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

Waititi also said that he wants the next film to feature “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens”.

He added: “There’s a fun element to [Thor] and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling travelling through space exploring the universe.”

Upon its release, Thor: Love And Thunder became one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.

In NME‘s four-star review, we wrote: “Credit Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who ensure Love and Thunder builds to something more profound than simply another hero/villain showdown.

“Parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and mortality all come into play as Thor, well, grows up. Best of all, like Ragnarok before it, it’s tremendously entertaining.”