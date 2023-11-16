Taika Waititi says he “won’t be involved” in a potential fifth ‘Thor’ film

Taika Waititi has stated that he “won’t be involved” in a potential fifth Thor film – read on to find out what the director had to say.

Speaking to Business Insider, the director – who helmed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder – was asked if he’d once again be in the director’s chair for a possible fifth Thor movie, which hasn’t officially been confirmed at Marvel.

Waititi said that he wasn’t sure if a new Thor film was in the works at all, suggesting that rumours of its development were false: “I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate. I know that I won’t be involved.”

He went on to explain that his absence from the project is merely due to a packed schedule that might be too long of a wait for Marvel. Over the next few years, Waitit will be working on an adaptation of the graphic novel The Incal, a movie set in the Star Wars universe, and an adaptation of the Kazuo Ishiguro novel Klara And The Sun.

“I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for. So that’s six, seven years gone. I’d imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that,” Waititi shared.

Waititi also revealed that he has no qualms with Marvel potentially deciding to move forward with Thor being led by another director: “I would never feel like they are cheating on me. We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like if they want to see other people, I’m happy for that. I’d still get back into bed with them one day.”

His comments come after the director said in August that he was already planning for a fifth Thor film, featuring a “formidable” villain. “What is left to do to him?” the director said at the time.

“It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.

He added: “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

In NME‘s four-star review of Love and Thunder, we wrote: “Credit Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who ensure Love and Thunder builds to something more profound than simply another hero/villain showdown.”

“Parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and mortality all come into play as Thor, well, grows up. Best of all, like Ragnarok before it, it’s tremendously entertaining.”